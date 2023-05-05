Box of Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts found during traffic stop hid fentanyl, police say

A box of Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts found during a traffic stop was not what it seemed, and now the driver has been arrested, according to police in Oklahoma.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a green Honda Accord at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, according to a news release posted on Facebook. The officers said the driver had violated a traffic law.

After being pulled over, the driver admitted that his driver’s license — which he did not have with him — was suspended, police said. The man also told officers he had drug paraphernalia in his trunk and said he was wearing an ankle monitor after previous drug convictions.

Officers searched the car and found the box of Pop-Tarts.

“But instead of the box holding breakfast treats, it was stuffed full of 93 grams of Fentanyl,” police said.

Officers said they also found a firearm under one of the seats in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on the following charges:

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Aggravated trafficking of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm under Department of Corrections supervision

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

Improper signal

Defective vehicle and improper equipment

