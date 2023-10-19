Box labeled ‘pipe bombs’ found in Newburyport house under construction, police say

Authorities found what they believe to be several explosive devices in a Newburyport home that was under construction on Thursday afternoon.

Newburyport Police say they received a call for a suspicious device found inside a Purchase Street home around 3 p.m. Arriving officers spoke to contractors, who claim a box labeled “pipe bombs” was found inside the house while construction was being done.

The State Police Bomb Squad was immediately called to the scene and secured the surrounding area.

Police say 4 pipe bombs were found in the box, although they’re unsure if the explosives are real bombs or props. The devices will be taken to a secluded part of town and disposed of, according to officials.

No one was living in the home at the time the alleged explosives were found and police say the property owner was not aware of the presence of the box until contractors found it.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The area around Purchase Street remains closed to traffic while crews investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

