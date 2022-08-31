Box of live reptiles sent to wrong address, NY cops say. ‘Addressee was quite startled’

A box of live lizards was delivered to the wrong address in New York, officials said.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” the Port Chester Police Department said in a Saturday, Aug. 27 Facebook post.

The police department caught all the reptiles, including iguanas, and secured them “until a local animal sanctuary can pick them up for safekeeping,” according to the post.

Animal Nation took over caring for the reptiles, and they were treated by the Veterinary Emergency Group, the nonprofit said on Facebook.

“There MUST be reform in the breeding, sale, and shipment of live animals,” the post said.

The nonprofit went on to say the sale and shipping of live animals happens too frequently, encouraging an end to the practice.

Port Chester is about 30 miles northeast of New York City.

Residents fear a scaly predator was dumped into Arizona lake. Cops can’t find one

Man pleads guilty to hiding exotic reptiles in his pants in smuggling scheme, feds say

109 live animals found in women’s suitcases at Bangkok airport, Thai officials say