Box Office: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sets Pandemic Record With $48.5 Million Debut

Adam Wingard, director of the upcoming movie "Godzilla vs. Kong", is interviewed at a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the reopening of the TCL Chinese theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles
Rebecca Rubin
·2 min read

By Rebecca Rubin

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) -"Godzilla vs. Kong" muscled its way to a pandemic-era box office record, giving Hollywood studios and theater owners alike hope that people are ready to return to the movies after a year of watching Netflix at home.

The tentpole, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, generated $32 million over the weekend and $48.5 million in its first five days of release. That's easily the biggest debut since coronavirus hit. Prior to this weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" had the biggest three-day start with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.

The results for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are especially impressive because the film is also available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee. It's unclear how many people have streamed the movie.

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, called opening weekend ticket sales "strong" given the "still-difficult conditions." More than 50% of movie theaters in the country have reopened, but many -- including those in New York City and Los Angeles -- have been operating at reduced capacity to comply with pandemic safety protocols.

"While it's half of what it would be under normal circumstances, the weekend is a clear and positive indication that moviegoing has inherent strengths that aren't going away," he said.

Though ticket sales for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are certainly encouraging, the U.S. box office has yet to fully recover from the yearlong shutdown.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" wasn't this weekend's only new release. Sony Pictures' horror film "The Unholy" pulled in $3.2 million from 1,850 locations, a modest start for the low-budget movie. It narrowly beat out Universal's action thriller "Nobody" for third place on box office charts. "Nobody," starring Bob Odenkirk as a mild-mannered father-turned-vigilante, earned $3 million in its second weekend, boosting its domestic tally to $11.8 million.

In fourth, Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" made $2 million from 2,031 locations. The film, which is also playing on Disney Plus for a premium $30 fee, has grossed $32 million at the domestic box office.

"Tom and Jerry" rounded out the top five, amassing $1.5 million in its sixth weekend in theaters. To date, the movie has made $39.5 million in the U.S. It's also available on HBO Max.

Recommended Stories

  • Amid outcry, states push mental health training for police

    The officer who Cassandra Quinto-Collins says kneeled on her son's neck for over four minutes assured her it was standard protocol for sedating a person experiencing a mental breakdown. “I was there watching it the whole time,” Quinto-Collins told The Associated Press. Angelo Quinto's sister had called 911 for help calming him down during an episode of paranoia on Dec. 23.

  • The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Art Collection Online for Free

    You can view nearly 500,000 works of art from the comfort of your own home.

  • Minneapolis ‘on edge’ over outcome of Derek Chauvin trial, Ilhan Omar says

    Omar: ‘We are all eagerly awaiting to see how trial shakes out’Chauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd headed into its second week, the Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar said residents remain “on edge” about the outcome. On Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was reminded that few trials involving police officers result in conviction, and asked: “Are you and your city prepared for the possibility of a hung jury or a not-guilty verdict?” “The community is on edge about that,” Omar said. “We have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years. I think that there is a lot of confidence in [state] attorney general Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case, but we are all eagerly awaiting to see how this trial shakes out. “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” Floyd, 46, died last May when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. The killing sparked international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The vast majority of protests were peaceful but in Minneapolis and other cities some became violent. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. Three other officers will face separate trials. On Monday, prosecutors are expected to call police department chief Medaria Arradondo as a witness. It is rare, if not unheard of, for a police chief to testify against a former officer. Experts have said Arradondo’s testimony might open the door to more chiefs being called in future. “He is going to tell you that Mr Chauvin’s conduct was not consistent with Minneapolis police department training,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors in his opening statement. “He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive: that this was excessive force.” Arradondo’s testimony is expected to be a powerful tool for prosecutors as they seek to refute the defense claim that Chauvin’s decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck was in keeping with use-of-force guidance. Dr Cedric Alexander, a former police chief and public safety director of DeKalb county, Georgia, told the Guardian this week calling Arradondo was a “pretty remarkable move on the part of the prosecution”. “It’s very rare that you’re going to see a chief either appear for the defense or the prosecution,” he said. “But each one of these kinds of events brings its own set of circumstances. And in this particular case, where you have a knee to the neck and it’s being questioned, ‘Was that trained technique?’ To be able to have the chief of police … to under-oath testify is clearly going to be of importance.” Laurie Robinson, a former assistant US attorney general who co-chaired Barack Obama’s Taskforce on 21st-Century Policing, which was launched after the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, said: “The chief is under tremendous pressure. “This may be the hardest police chief job in the country at this point, between the tensions around this trial, pressures from the community dealing with the aftermath of the George Floyd death, the calls for changes in the department and the protection of the community that’s dealing with rising gun violence and crime.” Arradondo will not be the only Minneapolis officer to testify that Chauvin’s actions strayed from department policy. Lt Richard Zimmerman, who leads the homicide department, testified on Friday that in four decades on the force, he had never been trained to restrain an arrestee with a knee to the neck. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” he said. “Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed, how can they really hurt you?” Floyd was handcuffed before police forced him to the ground. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt,” Zimmerman said. “And that is what they have to feel to use that level of force.” Zimmerman was among 14 officers who released a letter to Minneapolis residents a month after Floyd’s death, saying they “wholeheartedly condemned” Chauvin’s behavior. Many in the city found the first week of the trial traumatic, as witnesses spoke and video of Floyd’s death was shown. “It’s been really hard,” Omar told CNN. “I think the one part that stayed with me is the fact that everyone who took the witness stand said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse. “…[The trial] has just unearthed so much trauma for for many of us. But we have each other. And we’re gonna get through it.” Additional reporting by Oliver Laughland

  • ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Propels Domestic Box Office Out Of Pandemic Depression With $48.5M 5-Day Opening

    Sunday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis and top 10 chart Whoever said moviegoing was bound to stay dead, or that streaming has won, needs to go back to business school. Because a big event movie plus holiday weekend, along with LA & NYC reopened exhibition markets equaled big bucks at the box office as […]

  • 10 Perfect Outfits French Girls Are Prioritizing

    The chicest looks du jour.

  • Myanmar death toll mounts as crackdown on anti-coup protests intensifies

    The death toll in Myanmar continued to mount Saturday as security forces opened fired on anti-coup protesters amid the military's months-long crackdown on dissent. The big picture: More than 550 people, including 46 children have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. Another 2,750 have been detained or sentenced. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOver 100 people were killed last Saturday in the bloodiest day since the coup. The latest: Security forces killed at least two people and injured seven others as they opened fire on protesters in Monywa, AP reported, citing local media and rights groups. Several people were taken into custody late Friday after speaking to CNN, per AP. Myanmar's military shut down all wireless internet services on Friday as it expanded its crackdown on media and communication services in the country, according to the Washington Post. The military crackdown has also intensified against ethnic minority groups in the country. Tens of thousands of people in areas controlled by the Karen ethnic group have been displaced since March 27, according to the Karen National Union, which has been fighting Myanmar's government for years, per AP. What they're saying: Dozens of international NGOs working in Myanmar released a statement Friday, calling for the "horrific acts of violence" to immediately stop. "We are deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian consequences of this crisis," the groups, including Oxfam International, Save the Children and World Vision, said."Obstacles to access vital health services for those injured, or persons with chronic disease, increase the risk of long term impairment, and represent a further challenge for Covid-19 response," the groups added. United Nations special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar and urged the council to act. Go deeper: State Department orders non-essential diplomats to leave MyanmarLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • ‘SNL’ Strikes Comedy Gold As Matt Gaetz’s Lap Dance Pleas Rejected By Lil Nas X & Pepe Le Pew In Cold Open

    “If you come anywhere near me, just remember I have hip-hop friends and country friends — two populations that are guaranteed to own guns,” a scandal-drenched and lap dance-promising Matt Gaetz was told on Saturday Night Live tonight in no uncertain terms by Lil Nas X in the cold open. In a season that has […]

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax

    Just as President Joe Biden is pushing to raise taxes on companies to help pay for his infrastructure plan, a report from a Washington policy group is highlighting how many firms pay zero despite making big pretax profits. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates, even though they reported almost $40.5 billion in pretax profits as a group, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The group believes the tax system needs to raise more tax revenue.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.