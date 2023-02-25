Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (KLSE:BOXPAK) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd (KLSE:BOXPAK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = RM9.0m ÷ (RM540m - RM319m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

Check out our latest analysis for Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 4.1% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 30% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Story continues

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 59% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Given the stock has declined 25% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

While Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here