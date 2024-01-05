Box of puppies and ‘poor mama’ found dumped by TN road. Now ‘sweet babies’ need homes

A man noticed something out of the ordinary on a road he travels almost daily: a box of tiny creatures with their “poor mama” nearby, a Tennessee animal shelter said.

When the man approached, he noticed multiple puppies crammed inside a cardboard box near Dickson, according to a Jan. 2 Facebook post from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville. The puppies were initially stuck in the box because there was a lid closing them in, the man told the animal shelter.

But he noticed there wasn’t any feces in the box, which meant they must have been dumped recently, he said in the post. He told the animal shelter he didn’t notice the dogs when he went by the area the day before.

The shelter called it a “glimpse into depravity” and a “travesty” to treat the babies and their “poor mama” that way. Now it’s working to find who originally had the dogs in their ownership to pursue possible charges against them, the organization said.

“These babies and mom are now safe with us, but to think we walk among this level of cruelty and ignorance is disturbing,” the animal shelter said in its post.

Multiple users shared the animal shelter’s horror at the sight of seeing the puppies boxed up along the road. One Facebook user said the incident highlighted the larger issue in Tennessee of needing to strengthening animal neglect laws.

The topic of animal cruelty and neglect has been a recent topic of discussion among Nashville city officials, who had their first Pet Working Group meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The meeting was focused around cases of pet abuse, as well as how to overcome obstacle// local animal shelters are having, WZTV reported.

Many people also said they couldn’t understand how anyone could leave the dogs stranded and thanked the shelter for taking them in.

“Thank you for helping these sweet babies and their mama. How can people be so cruel?” One Facebook user wrote.

“This is heartbreaking! How can anyone throw away a momma and her pups like trash. Makes me so mad! Thank you Proverbs for helping these babies,” another said in their comment.

Dickson is about 40 miles southwest of Nashville.

