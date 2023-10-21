Box score from Kentucky basketball’s Blue-White Game
Kentucky played its Blue-White Game at Northern Kentucky’s Truist Arena on Saturday night in Highland Heights. The Blue team won 100-89.
All ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
The Wildcats’ first exhibition game is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, against Georgetown College at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Blue, Rob Dillingham 40; White, Justin Edwards 26.
Rebounds: Blue, Adou Thiero 9; White, Tre Mitchell 14.
Assists: Blue, Rob Dillingham 7; White, D.J. Wagner 6.
Steals: Blue, Rob Dillingham 4; White, Justin Edwards 1.
Blocks: Blue, Adou Thiero, Reed Sheppard and Joey Hart 1; White, D.J Wagner 2.
Turnovers: Blue, Rob Dillingham 3; White, Justin Edwards 6.
Three-pointers made: Blue, Rob Dillingham 3-7, Adou Thiero 3-5, Reed Sheppard 2-6, Joey Hart 2-3; White, Tre Mitchell 2-4, Justin Edwards 1-5, Antonio Reeves 1-9, Brennan Canada 1-4, D.J. Wagner 1-2.
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Kentucky basketball observations from the Wildcats’ Blue-White scrimmage