Box score from No. 6 Kentucky basketball’s 87-85 SEC-opening win at Florida
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Florida Gators in its 2023-24 Southeastern Conference opener at Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators 87-85.
Next up for Kentucky, which has won five games in a row, is an SEC game against Missouri in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 19
Rebounds: Tre MItchell, 10
Assists: D.J. Wagner, 3
Steals: Aaron Bradshaw, Tre Mitchell, 2
Blocks: Aaron Bradshaw, Antonio Reeves, 1
Turnovers: Rob Dillingham, 4
Minutes: D.J. Wagner, 36
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 2-7, D.J. Wagner 1-2, Aaron Bradshaw 1-2, Reed Sheppard 1-3
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Missouri at No. 6 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 11-2 (1-0 SEC), Missouri 8-5 (0-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 14-3
Last meeting: Missouri won 89-75 on Dec. 28, 2022, at Columbia, Mo.