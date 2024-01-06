Box score from No. 6 Kentucky basketball’s 87-85 SEC-opening win at Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Florida Gators in its 2023-24 Southeastern Conference opener at Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators 87-85.

Next up for Kentucky, which has won five games in a row, is an SEC game against Missouri in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 19

Rebounds: Tre MItchell, 10

Assists: D.J. Wagner, 3

Steals: Aaron Bradshaw, Tre Mitchell, 2

Blocks: Aaron Bradshaw, Antonio Reeves, 1

Turnovers: Rob Dillingham, 4

Minutes: D.J. Wagner, 36

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 2-7, D.J. Wagner 1-2, Aaron Bradshaw 1-2, Reed Sheppard 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2023-24 schedule.

Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard (15) drives against Florida’s Denzel Aberdeen during Saturday’s game. Sheppard finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists and made several important free throws down the stretch.

Next game

Missouri at No. 6 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 11-2 (1-0 SEC), Missouri 8-5 (0-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 14-3

Last meeting: Missouri won 89-75 on Dec. 28, 2022, at Columbia, Mo.