Box score from No. 8 Kentucky basketball’s 90-77 SEC win over Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Southeastern Conference game in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs 90-77.

Next up for Kentucky is an SEC game against Georgia in Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 27

Rebounds: Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso, 6

Assists: Reed Sheppard, 6

Steals: Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, 2

Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 4

Turnovers: Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves, D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham, 2

Minutes: Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, 30

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 2-5, Reed Sheppard 2-5, Tre Mitchell 1-1, D.J. Wagner 1-4, Rob Dillingham 1-5

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2023-24 schedule.

Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw (2) dives for a loose ball against Mississippi State during Wednesday’s game at Rupp Arena. Bradshaw finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Next game

Georgia at No. 8 Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Georgia 13-4 (3-1 SEC), Kentucky 13-3 (3-1)

Series: Kentucky leads 131-28

Last meeting: Georgia won 75-68 on Feb. 11, 2023, at Athens, Ga.