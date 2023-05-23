Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

(Reuters) -The driver of a truck was detained on Monday night after crashing into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated, Fox 5 television news reported.

WUSA television showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards and uniformed law-enforcement officers approaching the vehicle. A remote-controlled robot pried open the door slightly, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.

After initially crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, WUSA reported, citing a witness report.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Costas Pitas and Christopher Cushing)