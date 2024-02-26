Box truck driver dead in crash with tractor-trailer; one driver with minor injuries

MARTIN COUNTY −A 51-year-old Okeechobee man died Monday when his box truck collided with a tractor-trailer in the Okeechobee area of State Road 15, or Southwest Conners Highway, fire officials said.

The crash lodged a 2016 Hino box truck inside the tractor-trailer trailer killing the driver and causing minor injuries to the truck driver, who was described as a 38-year-old Stuart man, according to Martin County Fire Rescue and highway officials.

A truck driver died and another was injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of another tractor-trailer in the Okeechobee area of Southwest SW Conners Highway around 2 p.m., February 26, 2024, fire officials said.

Firefighters worked to free the box truck driver and took the injured truck driver to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

The crash occurred between the 12000 and 14100 blocks of Southwest Conners Highway around 2 p.m. and closed both lanes of travel.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling north on the highway approaching an area where traffic was stopped for a construction-related southbound lane closure.

The tractor-trailer was stopped as directed by a worker with a flag for a southbound lane closure in the construction area, but crash investigators said the box truck continued and ran into the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer.

A prolonged highway closure was announced by the Florida Department of Transportation which stated the traffic disruption could last late into Monday night.

The road was closed altogether in the 14000 block of Southwest Conners Highway following the crash for the investigation and removal of the wreckage, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials said northbound detours would take commuters away from the area by way of State Road 76 or Kanner Highway, and southbound travel on State Road 15 at Southeast 126th Boulevard.

In a press release the state agency said, "The Florida Department of Transportation is working with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to reopen the road as quickly as possible."

