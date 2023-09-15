'Box truck worth' of hallucinogenic mushrooms leads to two arrests in Sudbury

SUDBURY — Police said they seized enough illegal hallucinogenic mushrooms from a Prides Crossing Road home last week to fill a box truck.

Police arrested two people — Jack Delli Priscolli, 26, and Robekka Northrup, 22, both of 94 Prides Crossing — last week, after serving a search warrant at their home, police spokesman Lt. John Perodeau said.

"There was a larger amount (of mushrooms) than expected when we served the warrant," said Perodeau. "There was a box truck worth. There was enough to fill a 15-foot U-Haul box truck."

Detectives began an investigation into the sale of drugs after receiving "information" from an unnamed source. On Sept. 7, police served a search warrant in the home.

Sudbury police said they seized a large amount of hallucinogenic mushrooms from a home on Prides Crossing Road.

On the property, there's a barn that police said includes a section that had been turned into a lab and growth area for the psilocybin mushroom.

"In light of the amount of evidence encountered, the Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Lab Team was notified for assistance with processing and destruction," police said in a press release. "The investigation revealed that Delli Priscolli and Northrup were operating one of the largest clandestine psilocybin mushroom manufacturing operations the Clandestine Lab Team has been involved with."

Police say they also found business records, handguns

Perodeau said it appeared the pair were growing and selling the illegal mushrooms, often referred to as "magic mushrooms," online. Police found business records indicating sales, along with a large unspecified amount of cash inside the home. Police also found two illegal handguns.

It is not known how long the pair have allegedly been running the illicit business.

"That's still part of the investigation," said Perodeau. "I can say that there were mushrooms in different stages of growth."

Sudbury police said two residents were growing and selling illegal hallucinogenic mushrooms from a home on Prides Crossing Road.

The lieutenant did not immediately know the street value of the drugs, or their weight. According to several online resources, such mushrooms typically sell for between $200 and $300 an ounce.

Police charged Delli Priscolli and Northrup with distribution of psilocybin mushrooms; conspiracy to violate the state's drug laws; and illegal possession of a firearm. More charges are expected.

Both Delli Priscolli and Northrup were arraigned later on Sept. 7. Northrup was released without bail and is due back in court on Oct. 23. Delli Priscolli was ordered held on $1,500 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 27.

Their lawyers could not be reached for comment.

