Boxcar owner says manager embezzled $27K

Feb. 22—A manager at Boxcar is accused of embezzling about $27,000 from the South Guadalupe Street bar and restaurant.

Christina Caruso, 38, faces a second-degree felony charge of embezzlement, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

After returning from a trip in November, Boxcar owner Sylwia Handzel called the Santa Fe Police Department because she noticed $27,000 in petty cash, bank deposits and other transactions was missing, the complaint said. Handzel told police she believed Caruso, the restaurant's key holder and general manager at the time, was responsible. Caruso was the only person who had access to all forms of currency at the business, Handzel added.

She told police Caruso had denied any knowledge of the missing funds and became defensive before she was fired from Boxcar, the complaint said.

Caruso, who was not booked in the Santa Fe County jail, according to online jail records, could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

Police did not return a call to comment on why Caruso was not arrested.

Handzel did not return a message seeking comment.

The complaint said Handzel told police she'd had a similar incident with Caruso in 2020 but did not report it. That time, she alleged, missing checks were found in Caruso's home closet. Caruso told her she had forgotten to deposit the checks, Handzel said, according to the complaint.

Caruso has a similar case in Nebraska, the complaint said.

It said Handzel provided police with evidence backing her statements but did not specify what the evidence was.