Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on a domestic violence charge in Broward, near Parkland

Just two weeks after domestic violence-battery charges were dropped in Miami-Dade, undefeated former lightweight champion boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge Tuesday night in Broward County.

Davis’ arrest was first reported by ESPN.

Gervonta Davis

Online records say Davis, 28, was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on one count of domestic violence-battery causing bodily harm after being arrested by the deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District. Davis, whose nickname is “Tank” and who has a 27-0 record with 25 knockouts, has been training in Miami for a Jan. 7 fight in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia.

READ MORE: World champion boxer arrested after video shows him shoving ex-girlfriend at UM event

Miami-Dade’s online court docket says the two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence-battery charges from February 2020 — from an arrest made after a video showed Davis putting his hands on his girlfriend at a charity event held at the University of Miami — were dropped on Dec. 13.