Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge in Florida

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, and is jailed on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward Circuit Court records.

Davis, 28, a Baltimore native, was being held at Broward County’s Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale and was scheduled for a Wednesday morning court appearance.

Records show no details of the arrest or the incident that led to it.

According to ESPN, Davis is scheduled to appear in a televised bout on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia.

Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA lightweight, the IBF super featherweight; and the WBA super featherweight.

But he also has another court date scheduled in Baltimore on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in November 2020, according to court records.

In that case, he is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He faces 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, records show.

