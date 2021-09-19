Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers during a weigh-in in Las Vegas. Philippine boxing icon and senator Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. He accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, Sept. 19, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for change in government. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
·1 min read
In this article:
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government.

“I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech.

“In the name of our countrymen who have long been desiring for the right change in government, I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support,” he added.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate, and Duterte’s former aide, Sen. Bong Go, as its presidential nominee.

Duterte, who is forbidden by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted the nomination, but Go has declined to run for president.

Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

  • Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022

    MANILA (Reuters) -Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and what he calls President Rodrigo Duterte's cozy relationship with China. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his political allies during the national assembly of the faction he leads in the ruling PDP-Laban Party, days after a rival faction nominated Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-senator-first-declare-2022-run-presidency-2021-09-08, as its presidential candidate. That faction nominated Duterte for vice president, a move that critics called a cynical ploy by Duterte to retain power.

  • Manny Pacquiao: Boxing star to run for Philippines president

    Manny Pacquiao is a senator in parliament and remains active in the ring after a successful career.

  • Kin of Philippines 'drug war victims' hope for justice as ICC approves probe

    Families of people killed in the Philippines' war on drugs are hopeful that a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity approved by judges from the International Criminal Court earlier this week will result in justice for the victims. Rights groups say Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte incited deadly violence and accuse police of murdering unarmed suspects on a massive scale as part of the anti-narcotics campaign launched in 2016. "I am grateful that our situation and the killing of my brother are being paid attention to," Mary Jane Gerangco, 40, told Reuters in Manila.

