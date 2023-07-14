Boxford man charged with OUI in deadly Newbury motorcycle hit-and-run

One man is dead and another is under arrest after two motorcycles collided Thursday night in Newbury.

Scott Dambrosio, 55, of Boxford, is charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of a personal injury collision resulting in death.

Officers received a report around 7:45 p.m. that two motorcycles crashed into each other on Route 1 South just south of 96 Newburyport Turnpike, according to the Essex County DA’s Office. Police say one motorcyclist fled the scene while the other one, identified as 63-year-old James Turcotte of Danvers, sustained serious injuries.

Turcotte was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Boxford Police eventually tracked down and arrested the second motorcyclist in the crash, identified as Dambrosio.

He was arraigned on Friday in Haverhill District Court where he pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence of liquor. He was held on $5,000 bail as well as an outstanding warrant out of Newbury.

Dambrosio will be arraigned on Monday on the negligent operation and leaving the scene charges.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance in the area overlooking Route 1 or on Middle Road in Newbury to give them a call at 978-462-4440.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

