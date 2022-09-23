Boxford town administrator charged with drunken driving after crash

Sep. 23—IPSWICH — The town administrator for Boxford, formerly a planner in Gloucester and Essex, is due in court early next month on drunken driving and other charges stemming from a Sept. 2 accident in Ipswich.

Matthew Coogan, 39, of Ipswich, was charged in a complaint Wednesday with drunken driving, negligent driving and driving on an expired license. He was sent a summons to appear in court.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7 in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport, where he had, until last year, served as chief of staff to then-Mayor Donna Holaday.

According to an Ipswich police report attached to the complaint, Coogan was driving home to 12 Nabbys Point Road around 1:44 a.m. when he crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Manning and Warren streets.

The impact of the crash snapped the pole, and caused extensive damage to Coogan's 2019 Volkswagen Golf, including shearing off a tire and strut, shattering the windshield and causing both airbags to deploy, police said in their report.

A barefoot Coogan "seemed to be in shock," police wrote. They described him as smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet, struggling at one point to put on his flip-flop sandals.

He told the officers he had been at a youth soccer event at the Ipswich Brewery. He allegedly admitted to having "a few beers."

Coogan mentioned his position as the Boxford town administrator twice during his interaction with the officer writing the report, and told officers he was "only trying to get home."

Both EMTs and police expressed concern that Coogan might have suffered a concussion in the crash and repeatedly suggested he go in an ambulance to be evaluated at Beverly Hospital.

Coogan, who told officers he had no memory of the crash, hesitated several times over the decision, at one point saying, "I could use some help here." He eventually agreed to go to the hospital.

Because of his condition, police did not perform field sobriety tests, they wrote in the report. Because he was not placed under arrest, he did not take a breath alcohol test.

The Salem News made attempts to confirm and obtain information about the crash and possible charges earlier this month, and filed a public records request on Sept. 12 with the police department.

The department sent a response denying the request on Wednesday, citing what it believes to be an exception under the state's Criminal Offender Record Information or "CORI" law.

The police report and complaint were obtained through Ipswich District Court on Thursday following the issuance of the criminal complaint.

Prior to working in Newburyport, Coogan held positions in the Salem, Gloucester and Essex planning departments.

