Boxing champ Gervonta Davis pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash

Undefeated boxing champion Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in 2020.

Davis, 28, admitted to leaving the scene after crashing his Lamborghini into a Toyota sedan in Baltimore around 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2020, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Davis faced 14 charges in the case and pleaded guilty to four, according to the Sun: leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify an owner of property damage, driving on a suspended license and running a red light.

However, Davis did not reach a sentencing agreement with prosecutors. That hearing will be held May 5.

The boxer was leaving a Baltimore nightclub with friends when one of his pals arranged for a police escort for their trip back to a hotel.

But Davis, a Baltimore native, left the convoy at one point because his license was suspended, investigators said.

On his way back, he ran a red light and slammed into a 2004 Toyota Solara that was carrying four people. All four victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Last September, Davis’ attorneys reached a deal with prosecutors, but the judge rejected it after testimony from victim Jyair Smith.

“He looked me in the eyes, and he never came over to help,” said Smith, who was pregnant at the time of the crash.

In an unrelated legal case in Florida, Davis is facing a battery charge after a woman said he struck her with a “closed-hand type slap” in December. He will be arraigned in that case on Feb. 23.