Boxing coach, who was killed Monday, worked with Police Athletic Association

The man killed in his home in Fort Worth on Monday was a boxing coach at a local gym who worked with the Police Athletic Association in Fort Worth.

Joe Guzman was killed Monday night when he was shot by a juvenile relative, according to police. Guzman was identified to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA by family members.

Police said Tuesday that the boy, who was at the scene when officers arrived, has been taken into custody of the juvenile detention center.

Police did not release the boy’s age or describe his precise relationship with the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guzman was a longtime boxing coach and worked with the Police Athletic Association in Fort Worth, KXAS reported. Friends and family said on social media that Guzman was a coach with Texas Golden Gloves in Fort Worth, a non-profit that works with youths.

Police did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram email asking for details about Guzman’s work with the Police Athletic Association.

Kendrick Releford, a boxing coach and former student of Guzman’s, said on Facebook that Guzman’s death “truly leaves a great dent in our boxing and Fort Worth Golden Glove community.”

