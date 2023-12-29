Boxing Day murder suspect remanded in custody

A man charged with murdering a 23-year-old man in North Yorkshire on Boxing Day has been remanded in custody.

Taylor Fenwick, 22, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday morning following the death of Luke Miller at a house in Tadcaster on 26 December.

No plea was entered and Fenwick, of Rosemary Court in Tadcaster, was not required to speak during the brief hearing.

The defendant was told he would have to return to court for a further hearing on 25 January, at which he is expected to make a plea, and that he would remain in custody.

Mr Miller was found fatally injured at an address in Rosemary Court in the town at around 07:20GMT on Boxing Day.

North Yorkshire Police later said he had been pronounced dead at the scene following a single stab wound to the chest.