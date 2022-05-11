Boxing legend Pacquiao concedes presidential election

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao concedes defeat in the Philippines presidential elections. An initial tally showed Pacquiao picked up fewer than four million votes, placing him a distant third behind winner Ferdinand Marcos Junior, who got more than half the votes, and runner-up Leni Robredo.

