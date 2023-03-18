Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2023

Michael Pope: Hello, everyone and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Also joining me are Mark Starkey, our President; and Greg Wiggins, our Chief Financial Officer. We reported $43 million in revenue for the fourth quarter short of our Q4 guidance and a slight decline from our revenue in Q4 2021. The softer revenue production was a result of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and slowing demand across the industry during the second half of 2022, which we believe is a temporary low after several quarters of substantial growth. On a constant currency basis, we in fact generated a slight revenue growth of 7% for the quarter. We also generated better-than-expected profitability including $2.6 million in adjusted EBITDA greater than our guidance of $2 million and an improvement of $4.6 million over Q4 2021.

Our strong profitability was mainly a result of our higher gross profit margin of 34%, our best result to date and an increase of 1,240 basis points over Q4 2021. For the full year 2022, we delivered $222 million in revenue and $19 million in adjusted EBITDA. For each of the last three years we have demonstrated consistent revenue growth and an improving bottom-line. During that time revenue grew from $33 million to $222 million and adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss of $6 million to positive $19 million. Much of that growth was due to strategic acquisitions. However, we also produced substantial double-digit organic growth, lifted our gross profit margins and held operating expenses in line. During the second half of 2022, we generated $8 million in cash flows from operations allowing us to pay down our debt facility by $8.5 million.

As of December 31, our debt balance was $50 million, which is manageable at less than 0.5 times current assets and 2.6 times our full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA. We recently announced a $15 million share repurchase program. And as our business continues to mature, we expect growing operating cash flows that we will strategically deploy to drive long-term value to our shareholders, including the repurchase of our stock during times we are trading below our intrinsic value. At December 31, we reported a healthy balance sheet position including $15 million in cash, $58 million in inventory and $63 million in working capital. Our inventory position in particular is strong in each of our key markets and across all of our key products. We are expecting modest single-digit revenue growth for the full year 2023.

However, we believe the bulk of that growth will come during the second half of the year. For Q1, 2023, we are guiding to $40 million in revenue and $3 million in adjusted EBITDA. Our confidence in delivering full year revenue growth is due to recent increases in both sales opportunity registrations and our overall pipeline, which are leading indicators for order intake. Additionally, there are still substantial government funds available to purchase education technology solutions, particularly in the US and select European markets. In the United States, billions of dollars of ESSER funding are set to expire, if not obligated by September 2023 and September 2024. School districts will be scrambling to make significant purchasing decisions over the next few quarters to meet those deadlines.

In the State of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott proposed the use of nearly $750 million in state funds to make school safety improvements, including technology upgrades. Our Boxlight Integrated Technology Solution Attention! is a prime candidate for those funds and we are actively promoting that solution across the state. Attention! combines our campus-wide paging, intercom and emergency communication platform FrontRow Conductor with our cloud management platform CleverLive and our flat-panel displays including MimioPro 4 and Clevertouch IMPACT Max. Although, we sell our solutions globally, we are proud to be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Many of our largest competitors are foreign-owned, which has come under additional scrutiny in recent quarters, particularly in the US and Western Europe.

Of specific concern is data security and privacy. Our software solutions that how sensitive student and user data are developed and housed in the US, UK and Europe and we can certify that user data is not accessible by foreign corporations or governance. We continue to offer the most comprehensive integrated solution suite on the market and we made substantial progress during 2022 in both enhancing our existing solutions and bringing new solutions to market. In recent months, we announced our new generation interactive flat panels, digital signage displays for the US market, all-in-one LED video walls, wireless presentation hubs and substantial enhancements to our software suite, including CleverStore, CleverShare, CleverLive, Conductor, LYNX Whiteboard and MimioConnect.

We are leading the industry in delivering consistent innovation and are often recognized with awards and accolades. Just last month we received 10 awards from Tech & Learning for several of our hardware, software and service offerings including Attention!, MimioPro 4, CleverLive, Robo 3D printers and EOS Education Professional Development Services. In our Boxlight mission statement, we articulate our vision to be the industry leader and we fully expect to be the number one provider of interactive technology solutions in every major market where we compete. We also recently updated the last paragraph of our mission statement to read "We strive to be a trusted partner to our customers, vendors, investors and employees and to earn a fair profit while embracing ethical, diverse and inclusive business practices".

We stand by our commitment to be a trusted partner to all stakeholders. Additionally, in unison with our Diversity and Inclusion Committee, our executive team has put the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion at the top of our strategic planning for 2023. Per a recent McKinsey study, a diverse and inclusive culture enables us to enhance our creative thinking, problem-solving ability to deliver deeper connections with partners and customers and ethically diverse companies are 35% more likely to outperform their peers. Also for a recent Deloitte study companies with an inclusive culture are two times is likely to meet or exceed financial targets, six times more likely to be innovative and five times more likely to anticipate change and respond effectively.

Our greatest asset as a company our key competitive advantage is our people. We have successfully hired and retained the best employees in the business, many of whom came from our competitors and I'm proud to work with talented, dedicated and loyal employees that believe in our company vision and are committed to make it a reality. With that, I will now turn the time over to our President, Mark Starkey.

Mark Starkey: Thank you, Michael. We booked $39.6 million of orders during Q4, down 4.6% in Q4 last year. The decrease in orders is primarily due to a general slowdown post pandemic and we expect further -- sorry, we expect future orders to more closely follow the traditional ad tech phasing with order intake stronger in Q2 and Q3. For the full year, our order intake was $225 million, compared with $216 million in 2021, representing 4.2% year-on-year growth. Our focus remains on building a strong profitable business and improving our gross margin percentage has been central to this goal. We achieved a record GP percentage of 33.6% in Q4 and we expect gross margins to remain strong throughout FY 2023. Some of our key orders received during the quarter, included $7 million from Graphics Distribution, our U.S. distribution partner, $4.8 million from Bluum in the U.S., $1.8 million from Avion Interactive in Finland, $1.5 million from Unit DK in Denmark, $1.4 million from D&H Distribution in the U.S. and $1.1 million from ESI Informatique in Belgium to name a few.

Despite the small decline in order intake, our actual market share in the U.S. increased from 6% in Q4 last year to 9.3% in Q4 this year according to data from Futuresource. Our EMEA market share decreased marginally from 7.2% to 6.8% during Q4. Our expectation is that our market share will increase to over 7% in EMEA in FY 2023 as our new German team get up to speed and start winning significant contracts. In terms of end users, we had some great wins during the quarter. Our FrontRow campus communication platform featuring easy room is gaining traction, and we have had some excellent wins particularly in the Texas region with several school districts investing heavily in campus safety. We continue to roll out large-scale projects at San Diego School District and growing business in LAUSD.

These are part of long-term relationships based on our software platforms that are widely used by the teachers in each district. We also won a great project at Gulfport School District in Mississippi to roll out our Mimio solutions with Bluum. In Germany, we won tenders at the city of Ireland, a city of Malacca and the district of Durant. In each instance, we beat the competition based on the functionality and operability of our screens and software solutions. In the UK, we won a great project for North Kent College to kick out their multi-campus rollout in Dartford, Gravesend and Cambridge. The customer needed a security-rich and flexible solution. Our Android 11 IMPACT Max screen exceeded their expectations in all aspects. We also continued our national rollout with Babcock Aerospace providing our UX Pro solutions for their unified communications and training.

In summary, Q4 was focused on improving our profitability and margins across both the US and EMEA operations. We expect that to continue throughout FY 2023. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Greg Wiggins.

Greg Wiggins: Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. I will now review our fourth quarter results. Revenues for the three months ended, December 31, 2022 were $42.8 million as compared to $44 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 resulting in a 2.7% decrease. FrontRow revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $6.7 million or approximately 15.7% of our total revenues. FX headwinds continued to impact operating revenues in Q4 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, operating revenues increased approximately 7% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Taking a closer look at Q4 2022 revenues, EMEA revenues totaled $16.9 million or 40% of our total revenues.

Americas revenues totaled $25.1 million or 58% of our total revenues, while revenues from other markets totaled $800,000 or 2% of our total revenues. Our top 10 customers represented approximately 37% of total sales in Q4, with the single largest customer at approximately 12% and are based across a number of markets namely the US, U.K. and other European countries. Approximately 47% of total sales are covered by the top 20 customers. In Q4 2022, hardware comprised the largest proportion of total revenues at approximately 93% of which approximately 75% related to our flat panel displays, with the balance related to classroom audio solutions and device accessories. The balance of our total revenues are comprised of software, professional services, and STEM solutions.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $14.4 million, as compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross profit margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 33.6% which is an increase of 1,240 basis points over the comparable three months in 2021. Gross profit margin adjusted for the net effect of acquisition-related purchase accounting was 35% as compared to 22.7% as adjusted for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The improvement in gross profit margin in Q4 2022 compared to the prior year period is primarily due to higher margins associated with FrontRow products, lower manufacturing costs, and continued reductions in freight costs over the prior year period. Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $15.3 million compared to $14.3 million in Q4 2021.

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included $3 million of operating expenses related to FrontRow activities. Other expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was a net expense of $1.6 million, as compared to net expense of $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to gains recognized from the change in fair value of derivative liabilities of $1.1 million in Q4 2022, coupled with a loss of $1.5 million recognized in the prior year related to the settlement of our previous debt agreement, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.9 million, associated with increased borrowings under our credit facility. The company reported a net loss of $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net loss of $7.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $2.3 million and $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively, after deducting the fixed dividends to Series B preferred shareholders of $317000 in both 2022 and 2021. Total comprehensive income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.8 million, compared to total comprehensive loss of $6.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting the effect of foreign currency translation adjustments on consolidation with the net effect in the quarter of $6.8 million and $0.3 million gain for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively. Earnings per share loss per basic and diluted share, was negative $0.03 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a loss of $0.11 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.5 million, as compared to a loss of $5.1 million EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.6 million, as compared to negative $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Adjustments to EBITDA include stock-based compensation expense, gains/losses from the remeasurement of derivative liabilities, gains/losses recognized upon the settlement of certain debt instruments and the effects of purchase accounting adjustments in connection with recent acquisitions. EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $15.4 million, as compared to $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $18.9 million, as compared to $12.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Turning to the balance sheet. At December 31, 2022 Boxlight had $14.6 million in cash, $62.8 million in working capital, $58.2 million in inventory, $195.8 million in total assets, $44.6 million in debt, net of debt issuance costs of $5.4 million and $51.9 million in stockholders' equity. At December 31, 2022 Boxlight had 74.6 million common shares issued and outstanding and 3.1 million preferred shares issued and outstanding. With that, we'll open up the call for questions.

