Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shareholders are up 77% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

This month, we saw the Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) up an impressive 97%. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 82% lower after that period. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

While the last five years has been tough for Boxlight shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Boxlight

Because Boxlight made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Boxlight saw its revenue increase by 50% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 13% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling Boxlight stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.3% in the twelve months, Boxlight shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Boxlight better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Boxlight is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15

    In this piece, we will take a look at Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15. For more stocks, head on over to Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 5. GAMCO Investors, Inc. is an American hedge fund that is headquartered in Rye, New York. It is one of the largest investment institutions […]

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Thursday Morning

    Battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) reported its 2022 fourth-quarter results last night, and investors are reacting with a big sell-off in the stock today. QuantumScape shares plunged as much as 17% at the open Thursday morning and remained lower by 12% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. The developer of solid-state battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) sector beat analyst estimates with a narrower loss than anticipated.

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • 2 Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Are Ready for a Bull Run

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors had a mixed response to the company's recently released 2022 earnings, following a particularly volatile year for the tech giant's stock. While shares of the company are trading up by approximately 16% since the start of 2023, the stock is still trading down by about 40% over the trailing 12 months. For all of 2022, Amazon reported revenue of $514 billion, a 9% increase compared to 2021.

  • Another ‘Volmageddon’? JPMorgan becomes the latest to warn about an increasingly popular short-term options strategy.

    "While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes, and current selling of 0DTE (zero day to expiry), daily and weekly options is having a similar impact on markets," says JPM's Marko Kolanovic.

  • Exclusive-Crypto giant Binance moved $400 million from U.S. partner to firm managed by CEO Zhao

    Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, banking records and company messages show. Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters. Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • 3 Utility Stocks to Buy for a Hedge Against Inflation

    The CPI component with the second highest YoY inflation was Utilities, at a whopping 26.7%

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    In the post-Covid world, the stock market is supposed to go down when bond yields go up. In roughly the past month, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 3.77% from 3.37% on Jan. 18, the low for the year. More-persistent inflation means the Federal Reserve, which has been lifting interest rates to slow down the rise in prices by reducing demand for goods and services, is likely to keep on doing so.

  • This Is When Your 401(k) Is Considered an Asset

    Your 401(k), and any other retirement accounts, are financial assets. These are portfolios in which you hold securities and investment products that have either realized or potential value. This makes your 401(k) portfolio an asset in your name as long … Continue reading → The post Is a 401k Considered an Asset? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Credit Flashes Warnings After Group Gorged on Cheap Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s sprawling corporate empire embraced the era of cheap debt like few others. But with yields spiking and access to overseas financing suddenly in question, investors and analysts say the borrowing blitz has made it all the more vulnerable amid its worst crisis ever.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS S

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investment

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best stocks to buy for investment. If you want to see more best stocks to buy for investment, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy for Investment. While different people have different opinions on what the best stocks for investment are, a decent number of […]