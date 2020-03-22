Box's Aaron Levie says it will take creativity and focus to get through this crisis

The COVID-19 virus is touching every aspect of our lives and having a profound impact on individuals, businesses and society at large. Box's Aaron Levie has built a successful business from dorm room to IPO and beyond. He spoke to TechCrunch today about the level of creativity and focus that it's going to take to succeed in the current environment.

Levie pointed out that his company was a fledgling startup when the economic downturn hit in 2008, but he thinks this one could have a much greater impact on business than that one did.

"I think Silicon Valley is going to definitely experience this in a very, very significant way. We were building a company in 2008, and that was extremely hard, but I don't think it is going to compare to how hard the coming year is going to be," Levie said.

This morning on Twitter, Levie wrote that we are in uncharted territory, and everyone will have to work together to help navigate this crisis.

We have *no* playbook for this type of economic event. That means we can’t wait around for others to execute their playbook. It doesn’t exist. We all have to collectively find a way, however creative, to support others as we find a way through this. — Aaron Levie (@levie) March 22, 2020





He believes the government will need to step in to help individuals and businesses alike. "Businesses, who have lots of employees, need to be supported, but fundamentally we need to make sure that we're focused on all the workers that are out of work, hopefully just temporarily displaced, but we're going to need a lot of government financial support to get through this," he said.

For startups, he advised startups to firmly focus on their mission. "It's about extreme focus right now. It's about extreme discipline. It's about making sure that you're maintaining your culture during this time," Levie said.

As for his own company, he's looking a three areas: his employees, his customers and the community. He said his first priority is making sure his employees are safe and healthy and that the hourly workers who support the business normally are being taken care of as we move through this unprecedented situation.

Secondly, he's making sure that he supports his customers. To that end the company has removed any license limits as customers deal with increased usage with employees working from home.

He has also joined forces with Cloudflare in an effort to provide small businesses with 90 days of free services to help ride out the situation, and he said they would revisit extending these programs if the situation continues.

Thirdly, he says every business who can has to look at ways to support the communities where they live to assist non-profit organizations who are helping in the response. "This is an event where business communities globally are going to have to put more of a concerted effort on this than any issue in modern history," Levie said.

Levie is not alone in this thinking by any means. He points to other leaders such as Chuck Robbins, Marc Benioff and Tim Cook, all who have stepped up in recent days to offer help and support.

He has built his company from the ground up to one that's on nearly an $800 million run rate, but like so many business leaders, he is dealing with a situation which, as he said, has no playbook. Like every other CEO, he's trying to help keep his business thriving, while not losing sight of the needs of the people in his organization, his customers or his community. It's not an easy balancing act for anyone right now.



