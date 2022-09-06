Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada

After a 1-year-old boy died in Little Canada, deputies arrested his mother and issued a warrant for his father.

Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a child who had possibly overdosed on narcotics, said Steve Linders, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The boy’s mother reported she left him with his father for 15 to 20 minutes, returned home and found her son in medical distress. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and Allina Health Emergency Medical Services took the boy to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Linders said. He was about 15 months old.

Deputies arrested the mother, who is 31, on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter and child endangerment and put out a warrant for the boy’s father.

The investigation continues and autopsy results are pending, according to Linders.

