Boy, 1, dies after Tuesday shooting on Amhurst Avenue in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A 1-year-old boy shot Tuesday afternoon on the city's south side has died, according to South Bend police.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Amhurst Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting and found the child injured from gunshot wounds. The child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Police officials said the boy died Wednesday.

He has yet to be identified. Police have not provided any more details about the incident.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Shooting kills 1-year-old child on Amhurst Avenue in South Bend