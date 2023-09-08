Boy, 10, dies after being electrocuted at Blackpool hotel

The boy who died was electrocuted in the reception lounge area of Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool, Lancs, on Sunday night

A ten-year-old boy has died after he is understood to have been electrocuted in a seaside hotel.

The incident took place in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool, Lancs, on Sunday night.

The youngster, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital and has since died from his injuries on Thursday, police confirmed on Friday.

Police said they were called to the guest house, known locally as the “pink hotel”, at 10.39pm on Sunday (Sept 3) after a boy was found unresponsive in its lounge area.

They said he was then taken to hospital with injuries “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity”.

‘Every effort to save him’

The lad’s family were by his bedside as doctors made every effort to save him, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The force said the matter had now been passed to the local authority and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The hotel has closed while an investigation is carried out.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area.

“We want to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.

“We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections.

“Our phone lines do remain open and we are working very closely with the Blackpool Council and the local enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

