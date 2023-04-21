Boy, 10, dies days after fight with another child at California trampoline park

A 10-year-old California boy died Monday, four days after he got into a fight with another child at a trampoline park and collapsed, police said.

Anthony Duran had gotten into a “brief physical altercation” at the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Merced on April 13, and died of his injuries on Monday, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses had reported seeing Duran playing basketball inside the establishment when he and the other child started fighting, police said.

“As a result, Duran collapsed and the other juvenile fled on foot,” police said.

Bystanders inside Rockin' Jump began lifesaving efforts on Duran before officers were called to the scene at 5:12 p.m., according to authorities.

Duran was transported to a regional trauma center in critical condition, and succumbed to his injuries days later, authorities said.

Police said they reviewed security camera footage of the incident and spoke to 35 witnesses including staff, parents and children at the scene. Authorities have “identified the other youth involved in the altercation and have been in contact with the parents throughout this investigation," they said.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County district attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.

NBC News has reached out to the Merced Police Department for further comment.

Rockin’ Jump said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our Rockin’ Jump park in Merced, California. Our hearts go out to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The park said that “guest safety and care is our top priority” and the team has been cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

A fundraiser to support Duran’s family and to help cover the costs of his burial had raised over $28,000 as of Friday morning.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com