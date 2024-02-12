Boy, 10, returns home after successful Arctic fundraising trek

A boy who doctors thought might never walk is home after trekking in the Arctic in tribute to his late father.

Lisa Thomson said her son Caeden, 10, who has cerebral palsy, experienced temperatures of below -29C (-20F).

Mrs Thomson's husband Alan died from bowel cancer two years ago at the age of 40.

Caeden, brother Ashton, 12, sister Khya, 14, and Mrs Thomson took on the challenge to raise money for a hospice where Mr Thomson was cared for.

The family is recovering after returning home to Corby, Northamptonshire, from Swedish Lapland.

Mrs Thomson, 38, who works as a supervisor at a school, said her husband would have been "massively" proud.

She said the week-long challenge, which involved walking and camping, had raised more than £3,000 for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice - and the NHS.

Caeden, who was born 12 weeks early, climbed Ben Nevis in 2020, alongside his mother, father, and brother and sister, to raise money for the charity Scope.

"All of us found it hard going - but particularly Caeden," said Mrs Thomson of the Arctic trek.

"We were out eight hours a day.

"You'd look at the view then think, wow, now we have to get back. It's very different fresh air - it's exhausting.

"We just encouraged each other and told each other to keep going."

She added: "Their father would have been so proud. 100%. Massively proud."

The Thomson family - (from left) Lisa, Caeden, Khya, and Ashton - before their trip to Sweden

The family's Ben Nevis adventure raised more than £20,000.

Mrs Thomson said she hoped their latest challenge would raise £10,000.

