Boy, 10, seriously injured in Thonotosassa house fire

THONOTOSASSA — A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after deputies pulled him from a burning home on Thursday, authorities said.

Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies responded about 10:45 p.m. to 911 calls about a house on fire on the 9900 block of Joe Ebert Road and learned a boy was still inside, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. The deputies broke a window and pulled the child to safety.

The house and a detached garage were already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Paramedics took the boy and a man to a local hospital. The boy was listed in serious condition Friday and the man was in stable condition, fire rescue officials said. Their names were not released.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.