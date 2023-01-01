Boy, 10, shot in the face inside Back of the Yards home, police say

A 10-year-old boy was in fair condition Sunday morning after being shot in the face the night before while he was in the living room or attic of a residence in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police officers responded to the 4700 block of South Ada Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday. The boy had been wounded when a weapon was discharged while he was with several other children. No other injuries were reported.

Paramedics transported the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was last listed in fair condition. Police said a handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence.

Police said detectives are questioning a person of interest.

adperez@chicagotribune.com