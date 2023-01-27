Boy, 11, charged with threatening to kill former classmate at Flagler County school

Flagler sheriff's deputies arrested an 11-year-old boy who admitted to threatening to shoot a Palm Coast student, an official said Friday afternoon.

The former Buddy Taylor Middle School student on Thursday showed deputies the messages he sent in which he threatened to shoot a current student, Ava Hanner, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said in a news release.

Deputies arrested the boy, who is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, on a charge of making written threats to kill, Hanner said.

When deputies talked to the student who was threatened, he said "he did not think a sixth-grader could carry out a threat like that," according to the arrest report.

Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release that his department will always take such threats seriously.

"We don't like making these arrests, but we will come knocking on your door if your child makes any threatto harm someone," Staly said.

He commended the student who reported the threat to school administrators. Staly also suggested parents talk to their children about the consequences of threatening to commit violent acts.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler sheriff: Boy, 11, threatened to fatally shoot former classmate