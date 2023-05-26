Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by police vehicle in Lancaster

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by police vehicle in Lancaster - PA

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a police vehicle in Lancaster.

Lancashire Police said the boy was taken to hospital after the incident on Owen Road at just before 8.30pm on Thursday.

The collision happened as the boy was crossing the road and as officers were responding to an emergency call, police said.

The road is currently closed and the boy has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway and that it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "as is standard with an incident of this nature".

"Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones at this time," the force said.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said it had been notified of the collision and that investigators were collecting information.

"We understand that a marked police van, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy," they said.

"He has been taken to hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family.

"We were notified by the force shortly after the collision and declared an investigation at 10.37pm.

"IOPC investigators are heading to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information.

"Our investigation is at an early stage."

Anyone with any information or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is being asked to call 101 and quote log 1388 of May 25.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.