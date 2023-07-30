Boy, 11, fatally injured in crash at Dade City motocross track

An 11-year-old boy died Sunday after he was struck by another dirt biker at a Dade City motocross track, police said.

The boy was riding an 85cc dirt bike at Dade City Motocross, 36722 State Road 52, about 10 a.m. when he crashed after completing a jump, according to the Dade City Police Department. The boy was able to get up and start picking up his bike but was then struck by another rider who had jumped the same hill, police said.

Medics stationed at the track called Pasco County Fire Rescue because of injuries to the boy’s shoulder. Fire rescue crews who responded requested a helicopter to fly the boy to a nearby hospital.

About 2 p.m. Sunday, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner notified Dade City police that the boy had died from his injuries, according to police.

The police department has not released the boy’s name and said an investigation into the crash was ongoing Sunday.