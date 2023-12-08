Boy, 12, among latest Bonfire Night disorder arrests

Police were targeted with petrol bombs during disturbances in Niddrie

A 12-year-old child is among 26 people charged in connection with Bonfire Night disorder in Edinburgh, detectives said.

Two men have been charged with inciting violence towards police after officers were targeted with petrol bombs in the Niddrie area on 5 November.

A man, 31, and a woman, 34, have also been charged with supplying fireworks to youths.

More than 50 offences have been reported following the disorder.

Police officers were targeted with pyrotechnics during the disorder

Police Scotland said eight officers suffered minor injuries on a night of "unprecedented levels of violence" in the capital, Dundee and Glasgow.

Pyrotechnics were hurled at police who arrived in Hay Avenue to curb disturbances stemming from an "antisocial use of fireworks".

Videos showed officers being bombarded with explosives while teenagers gathered on a green.

Two men alleged to be filming the disturbances, aged 27 and 29, were accused of "encouraging" youngsters to behave in a violent manner towards police.

A total of 31 charges against 15 individuals relate specifically to the significant disorder seen in the Niddrie area.

Six suspects, aged between 14 and 16, had previously been charged in connection with possession of fireworks and associated disorder in the Southhouse and Gracemount areas of the city.

Overall, 26 people were charged in connection with 51 offences, while a further man has been reported to the procurator fiscal over an additional two offences.

'Wholly unacceptable'

Officers previously said they believed the violence was "organised".

The ages of those charged range between 12 and 34.

Most are in their mid to late teens.

Chief inspector Kieran Dougal said the disturbances were "wholly unacceptable".

He said: "The scenes experienced are not reflective of the Niddrie community as a whole and were acts carried out by a minority.

“I would like to thank the local communities who have assisted with and supported our enquiries, and thank colleagues and partners who have worked within the investigation team."