Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was struck by a car in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called on Wednesday at 7.10pm to reports of a collision in the Greenhill area. A woman in her 60s was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police said the boy was also arrested for possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

