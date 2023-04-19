Boy, 12, busted for throwing rocks in anti-semitic Queens attack

A 12-year-old boy has been busted for a hateful Queens anti-semitic attack in which rocks were thrown at the victim, police said Wednesday.

His accomplices, a boy and girl, are still being sought. Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects last week and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

The boy was taken into custody Tuesday, then released to a family member after a juvenile report for aggravated harassment was filed.

Cops say the trio accosted a 49-year-old man near Caffrey and Mott Aves. in Far Rockaway 2:45 p.m. April 7.

They threw rocks at the man and derided him with ant-Semitic slurs, with the girl flashing a razor blade before a bystander stepped in and chased them off, police said. The victim was not hurt.

Later that day, another group of kids made hateful comments to a 48-year-old man near Brookhaven Ave. and Beach 17th St.

When the man started arguing with them a boy in that group shoved the man and the suspects ran off about 9:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old was not involved in the second incident. It’s not clear if his accomplices were involved in the later incident.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating both attacks.