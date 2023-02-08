Boy, 12, denies taking gun to Welty Middle School, judge continues detention

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The 12-year-old accused of taking a gun and ammunition to Welty Middle School on Feb. 2 is facing three juvenile weapons-related charges.

Defense attorney Lisa Caldwell denied the charges on the boy's behalf during an appearance Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court. Denial is the equivalent of a not guilty plea in adult court.

Assistant County Prosecutor Douglas Jackson filed the charges.

What are the charges?

Carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth degree felony. The charge says the firearm was either loaded or the defendant had ammunition ready at hand.

Illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone, a fifth degree felony.

Inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor.

Specifications attached to the first two charges ask for the .22-caliber handgun to be forfeited.

What happened in court?

Judge Adam W. Wilgus ordered the student to stay in Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center in Zanesville until a pretrial hearing Feb. 16. The defendant appeared by a video link to the detention center.

The defense had asked for the defendant to be released. But the prosecutor asked for him to be remain in detention for his own and others' safety because there are likely to be other guns in his home. Jackson said the defendant obtained the guns by deception.

What else is known?

On Friday, the suspect's grandfather told a deputy sheriff that his grandson had stolen two of his guns.

What happened before?

The student was arrested after the school's assistant principal found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in the student's backpack, the school district superintendent and police said.

City Police Capt. Tessa Pohovey said no one was hurt. The student never fired the gun at the school. The administrator was alerted by another student who said the boy had shown the student the gun in his backpack in the boys' restroom.

What's next?

Attorneys representing the prosecution, defense and the boy will discuss his case Feb. 16. If they cannot agree on a resolution, a trial will be scheduled. If the allegations against the defendant are found to be true, potential sanctions range from probation to juvenile incarceration.

