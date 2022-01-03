Boy, 12, fatally shot in Englewood by someone he knew, Chicago police say

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood late Sunday, reportedly at the hands of someone he knew, according to Chicago police.

Marcell Wilson, of the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street, was shot in the chest around 11:25 p.m. and he initially was rushed in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wilson, who lived in the same block where he was killed, had been sitting “on a bed in a back bedroom with several individuals” when a male who Wilson knew fired at least one gunshot, hitting the boy.

Police initially said no arrests had been made. Check back for updates.