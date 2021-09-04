Boy, 12, and girl, 15, shot in East Garfield Park, police say

A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were injured along with a 25-year-old man Saturday afternoon in a West Side shooting, according to Chicago police.

About 3:20 p.m., the children were outside of a business in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when a vehicle approached them, police said. Two people inside the vehicle fired shots at them.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the hip and the girl was shot in the calf and ankle, police said. They were taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, police said. He was shot multiple times and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

