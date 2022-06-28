Boy, 12, hurt in reported shooting at Lackawanna State Park

Jun. 28—A 12-year-old boy was injured Sunday in a reported shooting at Lackawanna State Park, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.

The boy, who was not identified, was believed to be in stable condition, park Manager Robert Barrese said.

The incident was initially reported as a "negligent discharge" but he stressed the details remain under investigation by park rangers.

The shooting was reported to the Lackawanna County Communications Center at 7:50 p.m., according to the 911 center.

Wesley Robinson, a DCNR spokesman, said authorities know the shooter's identity but declined to comment further because it remained an active investigation.

Barrese said, "we're aware of all parties involved for the most part."

"It was an isolated incident," he added.

The 12-year-old was brought to local hospital by family, he said. Authorities have spoken with the child.

It was not clear where in the park the shooting happened.

Robinson said park staff are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Lackawanna State Park encompasses parts of Benton and North Abington townships.

