Boy, 12, killed in South Chicago shooting

A 12-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:30 a.m., the boy was found shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. A 36-year-old woman who was also present was placed into custody.

Police did not say how the woman and boy knew each other but noted the shooting “appears to be a domestic-related incident.” The 12-year-old was first found by a “witness” after the shooting, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released his identity.

