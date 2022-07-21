Boy, 12, shot in the head

Jul. 21—THOMASVILLE — A 12-year-old boy remained in critical condition on Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday afternoon, and his grandfather faces charges for failing to secure the gun used in the shooting.

The Thomasville Police Department said that officers sent to the 500 block of Jarrett Street found the boy in a back bedroom of the residence with a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers initiated lifesaving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived.

The boy was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Victor Scott Clampitt, 59, of Jarrett Street was charged with one count of failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor. Police said Clampitt turned himself in. Bond was set at $10,000 unsecured. His first court hearing was set for Thursday in Lexington.

Police did not say how the boy was shot but said it happened while Clampitt was at work. They said detectives are still investigating the incident.