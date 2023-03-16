Boy, 12, stabbed inside Bronx Taco Bell

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the back inside a Bronx Taco Bell on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The attacker, a boy who knows him, fled into subway.

The assault happened around 1:43 p.m. on Westchester Ave. near Simpson St. in Longwood.

Police said the boys were arguing when the suspect, believed to be 13, stabbed the victim, then ran into the Simpson St. subway station.

He is still being sought.