Boy, 12, stabbed by pal in playground near Queens middle school: sources

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed by a pal as the two played in a playground by a Queens public school Thursday afternoon, police and education sources said.

One of the preteens stabbed the other at about 3 p.m. in the playground in Jamaica next to the Emerson School, which shares a campus with the Richard Grossley Junior High School on 167th St., sources said.

The injured boy ran into the school building, while the other boy fled, sources said.

Medics took the injured boy to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

“NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this incident, which occurred off school property and after dismissal. We will work closely with the NYPD as they conduct a thorough investigation,” Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said.

The playground is run by the city Parks Department, officials said.

The stabbing came just hours after a 14-year-old boy was caught walking into a Brooklyn high school with a loaded gun in his backpack Thursday morning.