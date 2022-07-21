Boy, 12, suffers gunshot wound to head

Jul. 21—THOMASVILLE — A 12-year-old boy remained in critical condition on Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday afternoon, and a man faces charges for failing to secure the gun used in the shooting.

According to a Thomasville Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jarrett Street, where they located the boy in a back bedroom of the residence suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers initiated lifesaving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived.

The boy was transported by air to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and remained in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The release said detectives are still investigating the incident and did not say how the boy was shot.

Police have charged Victor Scott Clampitt, 59, of Jarrett Street, with one count of failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor. According to the release, Clampitt turned himself in and was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond. His court date is set for Sept. 21 in Lexington.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.