Boy, 13, accused of stabbing sister multiple times in Queens home for ‘bothering’ him

A 13-year-old boy in Queens, New York City, has been charged with felony assault after allegedly stabbing his 14-year-old sister multiple times over the weekend.

The incident occurred at the family’s residence on 156th St. near 111th Ave. in Jamaica at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to reports. An 8-year-old sibling was also at home at the time of the incident.

The boy allegedly used a steak knife to stab his sister in the arms, back, face, legs and thighs before calling 911 to falsely report a break-in, police said.

However, his sister was able to point to him as her assailant. He later told police that she was “bothering him.”

Rupiah Begum, the siblings’ mother, was reportedly working at a nearby McDonald’s when the violence took place.

“He stabbed her multiple places, multiple times,” Begum, 42, told the New York Post. “I don’t know what happened.”

Begum also said that her husband is currently on a trip to Bangladesh.

The mother of five claimed everything is “good usually” and that the siblings in question “play together;” however, one neighbor believes the boy may be developmentally disabled.

“Sometimes I can hear him screaming in the backyard like someone is beating him and then when I look out there’s no one there,” Kabuki Reid told the New York Daily News. “He’s always like, ‘Ahhh,’ like something is happening to him.”

The family arrived in the neighborhood three years ago. Begum’s husband reportedly owns a taxi service and drives a cab.

The boy has been charged with felony assault. His sister, on the other hand, was last reported as being in critical but stable condition with a collapsed lung, according to WABC.

