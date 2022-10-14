Boy, 13, arrested for murder of elderly Asian store clerk in Los Angeles

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the killing of a 68-year-old Asian American clerk during a shoplifting stint at a liquor store in Highland Park, Los Angeles, on Oct. 6.

The minor, whose identity has been withheld due to his age, is among four teenagers accused of the brutal attack at Tony’s Market on Figueroa Street and East Avenue 40. Police are still looking for one male and two female suspects who are all believed to be 18 or under.

Steven Reyes was working at the store at around 7 p.m. when the teenagers entered and tried to steal a case of beer. As he attempted to take it back, one of the shoplifters “took an electric scooter and bashed him in the head,” his daughter Nelle told CBS Los Angeles.

That assailant is the 13-year-old boy, as per the Los Angeles Times. It was not immediately clear what charges he could be facing.

Footage of the attack’s aftermath was posted on Instagram. In it, Reyes can be seen lying in a pool of blood as bystanders wait for paramedics to arrive.

Reyes was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died. His attackers, on the other hand, managed to flee with the case of beer.

A vigil in honor of Reyes’ memory was held at the store on Monday. The Filipino American immigrant, who moved to the U.S. in the early 1980s, is survived by his mother, four children and one grandchild.

Reyes worked multiple jobs to support his family. Prior to his death, he lived with his mother in a studio apartment near the store.

“As Filipinos, we're very family-centered,” Nelle told KABC. “We all take care of our elderly. That's exactly what he was doing, he was taking care of his mom, you know? Trying to work another job that he can help around the house financially.”

Nelle created a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to cover the costs of her father’s funeral and help their family. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $46,069.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is urged to call homicide detectives at (213) 996-4184 or 877-LAPD-247.

