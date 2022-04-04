Boy, 13, arrested, others sought, in bullet-riddled carjacking attempt at Akron apartment

A woman was punched in the face and her car riddled with bullets in a carjacking attempt Saturday that ended with a 13-year-old boy being arrested, police said.

Akron police are looking for other suspects in the incident, in which the woman, 27, said teenage boys attempted to take her car while she was unloading groceries at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace.

Police were called to the complex at 4:20 p.m. The site is in a neighborhood sandwiched between Kelly Avenue and South Arlington Street in East Akron, near Akron Fulton International Airport.

The woman was punched in the face and one teen tried to drive away with her car, police said. One teen jumped out of the moving vehicle, which then rolled across a parking lot and hit a building, police said.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the incident, leaving the car riddled with bullet holes, police said. No one was apparently struck. Shell casings, but no weapons, were recovered at the scene. The woman was unarmed, police said.

Police found a 13-year-old boy in the parking lot near the car and arrested him in connection with the case. He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

Akron detectives are working to identify the other suspects, most of whom appeared to be 13 to 15 years old, with one perhaps 18 or older.

